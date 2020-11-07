Near Record Warmth This Weekend

What a stark contrast from last weekend to this weekend. Last weekend, we had temperatures below normal under a blanket of fresh snow from last Friday.

This weekend, after two days into around 70°, we’re tracking a warm-up into the mid-70s this afternoon, and low 70s Sunday afternoon.

Sunday will feature slightly cooler temperatures at the coast as an onshore breeze develops. Both weekend days will feature mainly sunny skies.

This unseasonably warm weather sticks around to kick off the work week with Monday stretching to 74°, which could tie the record set back in 1945 for Boston. The normal high for this time of year is 54°, a 20-degree difference.

70s are in the 7-day until Wednesday as a front brings showers to the area by the afternoon and continues into the evening. We’ll see a few lingering showers early Thursday before drying out and cooling off (after an unseasonably warm stretch) with highs into the 60s Thursday, more seasonable Friday with highs into the mid 50s.

As for the tropics, as of 10AM Saturday, Eta has strengthened to a Tropical Storm as it nears the Cayman Islands. It maintains it’s Tropical Storm strengthen as it traverses Cuba and advances northward towards South Florida where flooding is expected as the storm meanders along the the Gulf side of Florida through midweek.