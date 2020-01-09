Near Record Warmth This Weekend

After today’s bitter blast and single digit wind chills earlier this morning, we have a big warm-up on the way into the weekend – we’re talking high temperatures into the 60s.

We do have some unsettled weather moving in for Sunday morning, otherwise, a slim chance for rain Friday and Saturday.

Tonight, not nearly as windy as last night, but will still be on the colder side with lows into the upper teens to low 20s with clouds building in.

We’ll continue to have mainly cloudy skies for Friday with highs into the upper 40s.

The winds will be cranking both Friday and Saturday, but Sunday morning is when we see the rain (and some wintry mix to snow well to our north…so if you’re heading north bound to northern NH, and Maine, be aware of some slick driving conditions). Locally, we’ll have rain through at least midday, with the bulk of the rain leaving from west to east, allowing for some dry times for the second half of the weekend.

After highs into the 60s this weekend, it’s back to the 40s on Monday and under 30s by Tuesday.