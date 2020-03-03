Near Record Warmth To Showers

Mild air has once again streamed into southern New England as this morning starts off in the 40s to low 50s. Highs run in the lower 60s this afternoon, even closing in on the record of 61 in Boston for the date. That 61 will fall back into the 50s once the wind turns onshore, so we’ll cool off mid to late afternoon at the coast. Breaks of sun mid morning to early afternoon will fade behind late-day clouds. Showers are in and out this evening, mainly after 5pm.

By tomorrow morning, the rain is long gone. Temps start off near 40 in the morning and then warm to near 50 in the afternoon. A gusty wind develops, gusting 35-45mph from the west through the day.

We’re still keeping an eye on a developing coastal storm to end the week, however, the chances of a major hit look lower now as the pattern may be just progressive enough to keep the heaviest snow/wind offshore. With that said, rain/snow showers are still possible Friday afternoon/Friday night. We’ll continue to watch this set-up and update the forecast over the coming days.