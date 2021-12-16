We start off unsettled early this morning as showers move through with embedded downpours before 8am. Mid to late morning, many of these showers taper off, allowing for a mainly dry afternoon ahead of us. In fact, a few peeks of sun are possible this afternoon too. One thing that will be apparent is the warmth outside as temperatures this morning start in the 50s and run into the low to mid 60s this afternoon. If enough breaks of sunshine show up midday/afternoon, we’ll challenge the record high of 64 in Boston, set back in 1971.





It remains mild tonight, in the 50s. As a cold front slides through predawn tomorrow, it’ll spark as isolated early morning shower, but that’s it. Winds shift to the northwest and cooler air looks to move in. The chilling process is gradual as enough sunshine holds temps up into the 50s through the afternoon before temps fall fast at night.





With that colder air in place to start Saturday, the weekend will feature a wintry scene for many location across northern Mass and NH and VT. Even close to the Mass Pike, we’ll likely start with some snow and sleet before mixing in with a cold rain. The map below shows the current thinking on snow totals Saturday afternoon-night. We’ll adjust map accordingly if storms track adjusts north/south a bit.





Sunday looks decent, albeit cold with any flurries tapering off quickly. It’ll be a very cold start to the week next week too as a chillier pattern settles in. In fact, it’ll likely be consistently on the colder side through the end of the month. Below are one models ensemble averages for highs and lows through the end of 2021. While there will be some day to day fluctuation (some days will end up in 40s and others stay in 20s), the overall theme for a sustained colder pattern is there. That’ll be great for ski resorts and backyard skating rinks, jus in time for school vacation.

