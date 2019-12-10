Near Record Warmth to Snow

No doubt about it… we certainly have a Spring-like feel to the air this morning as temperatures run in the 50s to near 60. While the southwest breeze is active, the radar is rather quiet early today as much of the morning remains dry. The drier air fades out early this afternoon as scattered showers build back in, becoming more widespread by the evening commute. During the evening commute, temperatures start to slide too, backtracking into the 40s by 8pm. The temp slide continues overnight and rain showers turn to snow.

Additional rain today, into this evening.

With the potential of snow on the back side of the storm, there is the potential of a slick Wednesday morning commute as well with steady snow most likely south of the Mass Pike. The set-up is a bit tricky, as you walk fine line with having enough moisture still in place to combine with the cold air. Snow totals will vary across the area, with the best chance to exceed a couple inches of snow, across Southeast Mass and RI. Snow wraps up by noon for most.