Feel the difference already? It’s hard to not notice with temperatures running 20-30 degrees warmer this morning vs. this time yesterday morning. As we start the day in the 50s to near 60, it’ll be easy to hit numbers close to 70 this afternoon, just shy of the record of 73 in Boston. We’ll keep partly to mostly sunny skies as well as a gusty breeze that pushes 20-30mph, strongest across the Cape and Islands.







Tonight, we’ll track showers and rumbles of thunder between Midnight and 6am tomorrow. Unfortunately, that timing also coincides with the lunar eclipse overnight. That means, we won’t see much of it in eastern New England, although, you may catch the tail end of it in Worcester County early tomorrow morning. A better chance to view it will be across western Mass as it clears out quickest there.

It’ll be much cooler tomorrow with highs back in the 40s and gusty winds out of the northwest 30-35mph.





The weekend is cool and dry with the brightest skies Saturday. Sunday clouds over in the afternoon as patchy drizzle and showers start to break out near day’s end. We’ll catch showers and gusty winds on Monday.



Tuesday and Wednesday do look chilly, but also mainly dry with just a few isolated rain/snow showers with highs in the lower 40s.