Near Record Warmth Tomorrow, Sliding Back to Seasonable Temperatures this Weekend

Today, after our first 60° day yesterday, an onshore breeze kept us cooler at the coast through the afternoon. Highs were in the mid-40s for Boston, the North Shore and the Cape and Islands, while areas inland were in the mid to upper 50s.

A bubble of 70°+ warmth to our south will punch into southern New England tomorrow afternoon.

This could be our first 70° day of 2021 for Boston, which would be ahead of schedule since we typically see our first 70° day around April 7th.

Tonight, temperatures slip into the 30s with increasing cloud cover.

With southwesterly winds tomorrow, temperatures will warm up across the region, aside from the South Coast and the Cape and Islands which will be stuck in the 50s.

For Boston and Worcester, this will be near record warmth for March 11th.

A cold front swings through Friday, which could spur up a brief shower, otherwise, it will still be mainly dry. Winds will be pick up, with gusts up to 40 MPH possible Friday.

Temperatures plunge back to normal for the weekend with highs into the 40s and the wind sticks around.

Turning colder to start the work week with highs in the mid-30s. Temperatures moderate back into the low 40s just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.