Before we get to the mild air, we do start a bit on the chilly side this morning with temperatures running in the 20s and low 30s to kick off the day. Highs this afternoon reach the mid 40s as sunshine fades behind increasing clouds.

While we stay dry during the day today, we won’t tonight as showers move in from the west. Those showers are with a warm front that’ll usher in near record warmth and a gusty southerly breeze tomorrow. As highs reach the low 60s tomorrow afternoon, it’ll near the record of 64 in Boston, set back in 1971.







Despite the near record warmth tomorrow, the pattern is changing ahead as cooler air drains in by the weekend. That’ll be important to the forecast, as it’ll allow some of us the opportunity to see some snow Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.

The exact track will dictate where the rain/snow line sets up, but right now, it appears that northern Mass, NH and VT have the best chance at accumulating snow. The rain and snow taper to a few flurries early Sunday morning as colder air wins out Sunday afternoon and sticks around early next week.