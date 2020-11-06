Near Records This Weekend

Morning clouds yield to sunny skies today, as high temps take a run into the lower 70s. While the wind won’t be as strong as yesterday’s breeze, it’ll still be active, gusting near 20mph.

What a difference a week can make! Last Saturday, many of the suburbs started the day off with a snowpack and temps in the teens, this Saturday, mid 70s are in store, nearing the record high of 77 in Boston for the date, although likely just falling short of it. Sunday looks good too, although cooler at the coast, where temps run 60-65 vs. low 70s inland.

It remains mild through Wednesday with the next chance for showers not arriving until late Wednesday and Wednesday night.