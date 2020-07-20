Near 90 Tuesday, But Not as Humid

7Weather- Boston hit into the 90s again today, making it the 3rd 90º day in a row. Inland areas have already had their first heat wave, but this is the first one of 2020 for Boston. The last time Boston had a heat wave was in July 2019.

A cold front clears the area tonight, and humidity gradually drops. Temperatures drop into the upper 60 to mid 70s, and there it it partly cloudy.

Highs reach close to 90 degrees tomorrow, but humidity is low. You’ll be able to tell the difference in the air, compared to the tropical feel we had today. A high pressures system will keep the day sunny. Boston likely gets close to 90º mid-day, and then a sea breeze kicks in, dropping temperatures into the low 80s.

Humidity builds again on Wednesday. There will be a few storms in the morning ahead of a warm front, and it will start to feel muggy. The rest of the day is mainly cloudy with highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. There could be a sprinkle here and there throughout the day, but most areas just have extra clouds.

Thursday will feel tropical. Highs reach into the low and mid 80s, and there will be scattered storms in the afternoon.