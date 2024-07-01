We certainly had a Florida-ish feel to the air yesterday with dew points in the 70s, temps near 90 and some summer storms bubbling on up. Those storms were out ahead of a cool front that swept through overnight, ushering in some lower humidity that’s now present. That lower humidity will stick around for the next few days.



While the humidity is much lower today, and the temps are considerably lower, some cold air aloft will still drive enough instability to trigger a few scattered showers/isolated storm this afternoon. They tend to be brief, but with some chilly air upstairs, a few of the heavier showers or storms may contain small hail. About 30% of us will pick up a shower or storm today, so they are hit or miss, and we’ll still fit in a lot of dry hours too for areas that see them. Highs max out in the mid 70s to near 80 as dew points drift into the 50s.



Lower humidity air sticks around tomorrow and Wednesday as mostly sunny skies have staying power as we go through both days dry. It’ll start to warm up a bit too, low to mid 80s tomorrow and mid 80s Wednesday. Great pool/beach weather! Good for the golf courses too as humidity stays low.

We’ll warm back into the upper 80s of The 4th, with just a small chance for a passing storm.

A few more scattered storms are possible late Friday into Saturday as humidity really ramps up, with dew points back to near 70.



