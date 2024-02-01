Rabbit, rabbit. We sure could use a bit of luck in the pattern around here to get more breaks of sunshine in the forecast the next couple of days. While clouds still win out today and tomorrow, the forecast does look brighter over the weekend, and into early next week. The highest risk for a few rain/snow showers run in here tonight, into tomorrow, but they will be scattered as we’ll have a lot of dry hours in here too.

Saturday and Sunday offer a seasonable chill, but it’ll be dry, and dare I say brighter? Yup, more sunshine than clouds win out this weekend, offering us a chance to soak in some sun. Sunset Saturday is at 5pm.