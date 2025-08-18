Storms rolled through for some last night, the cool front rolled through for all. Winds of change are in the air this morning as a gusty northeasterly breeze has driven in cooler air and lower humidity. Long gone are the 90s and high humidity of yesterday.



Today, highs reach the low to mid 70s with the coolest air at the coast. It’ll be dry from start to finish with partly to mostly sunny skies. The breeze gusts 20-30mph, strongest for the Cape and Islands. The breeze diminishes late afternoon into this evening, allowing for temps to tumble tonight.

Lows by tomorrow morning reach the 40s for many! We’ll hold into the low to mid 50s along the coast/Cities.

Tomorrow, highs once again run in the low to mid 70s. Same Wednesday into Thursday as humidity remains comfortable. The rain risk is low the next several days with the best chance for a few scattered showers late Wednesday/Wednesday night, then not again until late Sunday/Sunday night.



Temps warm back into the 80s for the weekend, at least away from the coast.



The big story in the Atlantic is Hurricane Erin, which as of 5am this morning is a Cat 4 Hurricane, just northeast of the Turks and Caicos. While a direct hit is not in the forecast for the U.S., it’ll get close enough for some outer bands and gusty winds to hit the Outer Banks of North Carolina. In addition, it’ll send large swells, high surf and high rip current risks back across most of the East Coast. That’ll include south facing beaches here too, right through the end of the week. While the path if far enough out to sea Thursday and Friday to avoid any rain from Erin, the pressure gradient will tighten enough to increase the breeze here, gusting over 30mph for the Cape and Islands.





