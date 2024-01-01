Day after day of early April weather (40s and damp) is gone as New Year’s Eve provided a drier pattern, and a more seasonable one. Despite the chillier air, it was a welcomed change from the persistent drizzle/showers we were stuck with.



That dry and seasonable air kicks off this new year as New Year’s Day turns out to be seasonable and dry with temps in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Sunshine will poke out from time to time, but a quiet a bit of cloudiness still lingers.

Those clouds fade out this evening, and as skies clear, temps tumble. Most towns and cities drop back into the teens and 20s overnight, allowing for a colder start to tomorrow morning, but one that’s fairly typical for early January. With a ton of sun tomorrow and light winds, it’ll be a pleasant winter day with highs bouncing back into the lower 40s.

Wednesday, we’ll step it up into the mid 40s.



Thursday offers the next chance for a few scattered rain or snow showers, but precip will be light and we’ll still have quite a few dry hours in the mix as well.

Colder air does come crashing in Friday and to start the weekend. That’ll be an important part to the forecast as the next storm tracks toward southern New England. If that storm is close enough, then enough moisture gets thrown in here to support widespread significant snow and rain. Track would dictate how much falls and who gets what type of precip. Plenty of time to watch this one.