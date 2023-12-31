How about that dry air in place? It’s certainly a welcomed change of pace, and one that will stick around for a few days. The trade off is that chillier air is back with us, but overall, it’s just a seasonable chill and nothing unusual for the time of year.



Skies remain draped with more clouds than sun today as highs slowly rise up into the upper 30s. The breeze today is out of the northwest, around 10mph, gusting to 15-20mph. It’ll be even a bit lighter tonight with gusts only to about 10mph, allowing for a pleasant First Night weather-wise. Visibility for the fireworks will be good too as no fog is expected. That’s the general rule across much of Southern New England.

The dry air lasts until Thursday, and even then, it’s not a big storm for us, just a few spotty rain/snow showers as the main part of the storm stays to our south.



Any bigger storm potential won’t arrive until late next weekend, and that’s not a lock at this point, just something to keep an eye on. If the pattern is flat and fairly progressive, then the brunt of that one would sail just south of us as well.