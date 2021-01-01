New Year, New Winter Mess

A seasonably cold morning with abundant sunshine kicks off the new year as temps start off in the 20s and warm up into the mid to upper 30s. Clouds do increase this afternoon, foreshadowing the next storm to come, ending our dry start to 2021.

A winter weather advisory is in effect near and west of I-95 as snow, sleet and freezing rain move in tonight. Start time of the snow runs 8-9pm in Worcester County and a bit later farther east. Any flakes/sleet pellets will quickly flip to rain drops along the coast, but a few hours of snow and ice are likely inland. With that in mind, slick travel is possible a few hours either side of midnight with the slickest travel into the predawn hours northwest of 495. Ice changes to rain by tomorrow morning before tapering off by the afternoon.

Snow totals won’t be impressive, but it’s a coating to a couple inches, followed by sleet and a glaze of freezing rain, so it’ll be enough to create a mess for several hours overnight.

Sunday turns out mainly dry but any sun early in the morning yields to thicken clouds. A coastal low develops close to New England, provided the next chance for rain and snow Sunday night, into Monday. Snow is most likely inland, while rain is likely near the coast.