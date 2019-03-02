Next Round of Snow Approaching

We made it through our first round of March snow, but we’re not done yet. March certainly coming in like a lion with back-to-back rounds of snow. The one today dropped a general area of 2-5″. The next one Sunday night into Monday morning will likely produce more snow, but won’t necessarily be a “stronger” storm. But it will have more of an impact as snow continues to fall during the morning commute. For the likelihood of accumulating snow, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the area.

Any Sunday evening plans you have will be good to go. Snow starts to arrive around 10pm Sunday night with the heaviest starting around midnight. It will snow steady overnight, heavy at times, and wrapping up around 7 to 8am. Light snow could linger for a few hours after but the bulk of the accumulations will be done by the Monday commute.

You’ll see on screenshots of future radar above and the map below, most of us will see an all snow event, however the Cape, Islands, and South Coast will likely change over to a period of rain. This will drop snow totals in these areas, which is why these areas have been omitted from the Winter Storm Watch. Slushy accumulations are still likely but just not significant enough to warrant a watch.