We’ll lock in another dry day across the region to end the workweek as a mix of sun and clouds, temps in the lower 40s and lighter breezes, allows for a solid January afternoon.

With that said, it won’t be long before the next storm comes charging in here with rain and even a brief burst of wet snow inland. The highest risk to pick up an inch or two of wet snow is across the northern Worcester Hills from Midnight-3am. Even there, this is mainly a rain event. Rain breaks out for most of us around midnight tonight, will become heavy at times by 3am and soak us through 8-9am Saturday. It’s a quick hitter, but localized downpours lining up near, and just before sunrise, will offer a renewed opportunity of street/poor drainage flooding and help extend the ongoing minor river flooding.

1-2″ of rain fall across the region, with the highest totals near the I-95 corridor and parts of Southeast Mass. Rain tapers to spotty showers after 9am, with some breaks of sun possible late morning, into the afternoon. Just a few spot showers are left over through the day. Temps will jump into the 50s mid morning to early afternoon, before fading back.

The strongest winds run through here between 3am-9am Saturday, with gusts 45-55mph along the coast. A few gusts to 60mph are possible for Cape Ann and the Cape and Islands.

While the strongest winds are done with by the midday high tide, we’ll watch that one closely. The tide around noon is astronomically high, and that makes it easier for any storm surge to create coastal flooding. Unfortunately more coastal flooding is likely midday Saturday with minor flooding possible in Boston/South Shore and minor to pockets of moderate coastal flooding across Northeast Mass. The hardest hit areas with coastal flooding last storm, will be the hardest hit areas this go around too. Major coastal flooding is possible from Hampton Beach, points north, into parts of coastal Maine.

The pattern turns much colder on Sunday and that colder air has some staying power this go around. That means when the next storm nears us, or moves into us, we’ll have a better chance to catch some snow out of it. That potentially happens Tuesday pm into Wednesday am.