While we got a little bit of rain Sunday night, it really didn’t do much to help with our brushfire risk or our drought. That’s because most of us picked up less than a quarter-inch of rain, and many of us less than a tenth of an inch.

We dried out again Monday, and our next dry streak is ahead this week.

Tuesday will be bright and windy, both of which help to dry the ground and vegetation out even more. The National Weather Service has issued another Red Flag Warning from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday for that increased risk for brush fires. Highs will be cooler in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will gust near and over 30 miles per hour, so watch out for your hat!

A wind like that will make the evening feel pretty chilly, so a heads up on that if you’re going to Boston for the Celtics game.

Wednesday will be downright cold. Lows will drop to the 20s in the morning and highs will only make it to the mid to upper 40s. It will be breezy again, and still sunny.

Thursday will be another chilly day. The morning? All the way down to the 20s with afternoon highs near the mid 40s. Yes, it’ll be dry and sunny, and yes, still breezy. That’s not good for the continued brushfire risk.

Friday the mercury will climb a bit, but it’ll still be below average. Highs will reach the upper 40s after a morning spent in the 20s again. We’ll be partly sunny, and there’s a low-end chance for a spot shower along the coast.

Saturday is looking mostly cloudy, windy and seasonable in the low 50s. Lows Saturday morning will improve to the 30s. Sunday: 30s to start, mostly cloudy and into the upper 50s. Monday we have a chance for showers with highs in the mid to upper 50s and partly sunny skies.