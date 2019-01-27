Next System Tuesday into Wednesday Before A Bitter Blast

Here at 7News, the 7Weather Team is keeping an eye on our next storm Tuesday into early Wednesday. Before we climb into the details and impacts of our next system, we have the calm before the storm to talk about- today and tomorrow’s forecast.

Today, for your Sunday, we’re finishing the weekend on a mild note with high temperatures stretching into the low to mid 40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. We can’t rule out a passing flurry for the interior into the early evening, otherwise most spots remain dry.

The skies clear out for our Monday, but temperatures will not be quite as mild as our Sunday. We’ll see high temperatures in the low 30s.

Tuesday starts off dry, snow showers start up by the late afternoon west and continue to fill in through Tuesday evening’s commute and through the overnight.

This system is yet another tricky forecast since it could bring plowable snow for the Berkshires and possibly another round of a messy mix of snow and rain for the interior, central MA, the Merrimack Valley, and even Boston. For far southeastern MA and the Cape and Islands, this will mostly be a rain event.

The storm starts off as snow for the interior, then changes to rain, before changing back to snow on the backside of the system. As the system swiftly lifts north and out by Wednesday midday, temperatures take a tumble. Another flash freeze is possible as temperatures go from 40° Wednesday morning, to the 20s to the teens by the late afternoon.

The bitter cold air that our neighbors in upper Midwest and the Great Lakes Region will be dealing with at the beginning of the week will slip into southern New England for Thursday and Friday with high temperatures into the teens and lows near zero – that is some of the coldest air we’ve seen so far this season!

We see some improvement in the temperatures by next Saturday with highs into the mid to upper 20s under mostly sunny skies.