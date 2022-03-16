After tracking a few showers overnight, we start today with a damp ground, however, it’ll be drying out nicely through the day as clouds yield to developing sunshine by midday. While temps won’t be quite as high as yesterday, it’ll still be well above average with highs near 60 inland and 50-55 near the coast. Coastal temps likely fall back a few degrees too as the wind off the water kicks in.



For St. Patrick’s Day, the weather goes downhill in the afternoon as showers develop and becomes a steady rain late afternoon/evening. Most locations pick up 0.25-0.50″ of rain, with locally high totals near the south coast. Highs run 55-60 midday tomorrow, then drop back to near 50 once the showers take over.







Sunshine breaks out early Friday and temps jump up quickly. Upper 60s and lower 70s will be widespread in the afternoon.



Saturday looks much cooler and unsettled with temps in the 40s to low 50s. Showers arrive mid to late morning and linger through the rest of the day.