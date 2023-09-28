It’s another cool start with many inland towns kicking off the day near 40 degrees while Boston starts near 50. With a calm wind and dew points close to the air temps, we have enough moisture in place to cool and condense into fog, allowing for reduced visibility at times this morning. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10am for parts of Southern New England.





Some sun this afternoon send temps back into the mid 60s to near 70. A comfortable day overall.

Clouds thicken overnight tonight with a mostly cloudy Friday on hand. It’ll be cooler tomorrow too, in the lower 60s for highs as shower chances increase through the day. There’s still a bit of uncertainty how far north the rain will make it from a storm located to our south, but the highest chance of rain is tomorrow afternoon, into Saturday morning, especially south of the Mass Pike.

Sunday’s forecast looks brighter and milder, with highs in the 70s. 70s linger through much of next week with more dry air early to mid week.