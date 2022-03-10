After yesterday’s cold and snow, today was a nice transition to some more spring-like temperatures that helped to melt any of that recent snowfall.

Tonight, we’ll see temperatures slip back into the upper 20s to low 30s, which could lead to some refreeze, so be sure to be cautious on your travels (especially on untreated surfaces).

Friday is similar to today with highs into the upper 40s to low 50s with a few extra clouds in the afternoon.

Saturday turns more active as a system strengthens as it approaches southern New England.

First, we will be on the warm side of the system, bringing with it rain, heavy at times mid-morning through the early afternoon. Colder air starts to slide in from the northwest, allowing for the changeover from rain to snow for western MA, southern VT, and even for the higher elevations of north central MA and the Monadnock Region of southern NH by midday. Meanwhile, as the rain/snow starts to cut southern New England in half, the rain ahead of it will be heavy at times for eastern MA.

Snow showers take over through the afternoon and evening before falling apart and sliding out by 9pm Saturday night.

As for snow accumulation, here’s an early look at what we could get. This map will likely change as we get closer, so be sure to check back.

Winds will pick up on Saturday, but will be strongest Saturday evening through early Sunday morning. Gusts could reach 40-50 mph along the coast and the Cape and Islands. Widespread 35-40 mph is expected for much of the region.

It is much colder Sunday along with gusty winds. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 30s under mostly sunny skies. Also, don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time begins at 2am Sunday morning.

The cold air that we have in place for Sunday is short-lived as temperatures rebound back into the 50s by next week.