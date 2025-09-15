After a solid weekend overall, we start off this morning with mainly clear skies and comfy temps. The rebound will be nice as highs recover into the mid to upper 70s inland, near 70 at the coast.



Tomorrow, it’ll be a similar day. Near 70 coast, mid 70s inland with any patchy fog burning off for some sunshine.

As any area of low pressure off the Carolina coast drifts north, it’ll spread the chance for spotty showers in here sometime Wednesday-Thursday am. Rainfall looks limited though, with the best chance near the south coast. Overall, despite more clouds, neither day’s a washout. In fact, by Thursday afternoon, more sunshine breaks out and highs head well into the 70s.

Friday will be the warmest of the 7day with highs near or above 80 for many. Late Friday into Friday night, a cold front slips through. It won’t have much moisture to work with for showers and storms, so it’s a mainly dry passage. However, on the other side of the front, it will be quite a bit cooler with highs back into the 60s on Saturday. The weekend looks dry both days as of now.