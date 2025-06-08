Welcome to the drier portion of your weekend! That’s after A LOT of rain fell yesterday.

Fog continues to life this morning. We’ll see clouds and some sunshine today. There’s some haze from Canadian wildfire smoke as well. Both our air quality and UV Index are moderate today. Highs will be cooler on the coast in the upper 60s/near 70 thanks to an onshore breeze and more clouds. Highs inland will be in the 70s.

Overnight, it’s cool with temperatures in the 50s. Tomorrow’s highs are seasonably cool in the upper 60s. I’m watching a low pressure system in the Ohio River Valley today. The center of it stays to our south, but we will get a few showers from it tomorrow morning.

There’s a better chance for showers and storms on Tuesday. A warm front brings rain in the morning, followed by the cold front sparking storms n the afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday are my picks of the week with temperatures in the 80s and more sunshine! It turns unsettled toward the end of the week and likely into next weekend. If so, that would make it another wet weekend in Southern New England! We’ve only had three completely dry weekends…. anyway enjoy the rest of your weekend with that dry weather we have now!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black