It is a quiet start to our Sunday ahead of our next system that will slide in Monday.

Today, we’ll see highs into the 40s with a light breeze, making it a great day if you are planning on outdoor decorating for the holidays. It’s also a great time to make sure your decorations are secure because we will be seeing gusty winds tomorrow.

Tonight, clouds will thicken ahead of our next system with lows only dipping into the low to mid 30s.

Tomorrow, showers will be scattered for your Monday morning commute, followed by a lull on the radar through the middle of the day.

The next line of showers pushes in later in the evening ahead of a strong cold front.

This second line could contain a few rumbles of thunder and gusty winds. We’re talking gusts from 35-40 mph possible.

The rain moves out after 10pm, and much colder air filters in behind the front. We go from the 60s Monday to the upper 30s for highs on Tuesday.

That colder air sticks around for the middle of the week. With that colder air in place, we will be monitoring where our next system sets up.

Our next system could bring some accumulating snowfall especially to the higher elevations and interior southern New England, but as I mentioned, the rain/snow line will be determined by where this low passes by.

At this point, the system should pass to our south and southeast, but any movement of that system whether closer or farther away will have an impact on our forecast here locally so stay with 7news for the very latest.

We see a slight warm-up towards the end of the week and into next weekend with highs on Friday into 40s, 50s by next Saturday.