How about that weather yesterday! Sunshine and temps running up into the upper 30s to lower 40s brought a little melting and a nice day overall. Today, we’ll be right back there again this afternoon with highs a few degrees either side of 40.

Not mild enough for you? Fine, how about near 50 tomorrow? The breeze will pick up, but overall, it’ll be a solid day to close the books on this long meteorological winter (Dec-Feb) with some melting getting done.

As a cold front slips through Saturday evening, delivering a chillier Sunday. We’ll track some snow showers Sunday AM/Midday that’ll throw down a coating to an inch, with chillier air coming back in. Highs max out Sunday in the 30s.



It’ll be quiet cold Sunday night through Tuesday morning with lows in the single digits and highs Monday only in the 20s.



30s show up Tuesday afternoon with snow snow/mix breaking out by then too.