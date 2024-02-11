Today is our “cooler” weekend day. It’s all relative though, because temperatures will still be mild and above average. Tomorrow will be another nice day. Then come changes with our next coastal storm that brings snow, wind and coastal concerns.

Here’s a look at our nice next couple of days.

Our eyes turn to the winter storm late Monday night into Tuesday.

Precipitation moves in late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Initially it could be rain near the coast with marginal temperatures. The rain/snow line is quick to slip south Tuesday morning. It’ll be snowing for the commute. Snow continues for several hours. It’ll be moderate to heavy at times. The snow will trend lighter and wind down into the afternoon.

These are the expected snowfall totals.

The wind will be gusty Tuesday afternoon/evening. The strongest wind will be across Cape Cod and the Islands where there is a High Wind Watch. The gusty wind along with heavy wet snow could causes with powerlines and create isolated power outages. We’ll watch the Tuesday afternoon high tide around 2 pm for the potential for minor coastal flooding. Some shore roads could become impassable.

After the storm, mornings will be cold in the teens and twenties and afternoons will be chilly in the 30s. It’ll be breezy at times with the chance for flurries Friday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black