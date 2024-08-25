Today is going to be another lovely day in the Bay State!

Highs will be warm, with most of us reaching the low 80s. Humidity won’t be oppressive, and skies will be mostly to partly sunny. There’s only a very low-end chance for a spot shower this evening. Overnight, lows in the upper 50s and low 60s with mostly clear skies.

Storm chances are greater to kick off the work week.

Monday you’ll notice the return of the humidity. Skies will be partly cloudy to start the day, with more clouds building in later on. Storm chances begin in the early afternoon and peak in the late afternoon and early evening.

The greatest threat is heavy rain, but we have to watch out for some isolated damaging wind gusts and large hail.

That’s why we have a marginal, level 1 out of 5, threat for severe weather from NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center.

Highs will be where they’ve been recently, in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tuesday is trending drier. We’re not really concerned with rain but it’ll be humid with highs in the upper 70s. Wednesday: chance of storms, humid, with highs in the low 80s. Thursday and Friday will be dry and in the 70s.