Nice Day Today…Humidity Surge Ahead

Clouds break for sunshine today as temperatures remain comfortable with highs in the 70s at the coast to low to mid 80s inland. With dew points near 60, it’ll be a bit humid, but overall still pleasant day as a southeast breeze picks up the pace and allows for a more comfortable feel to the air.

Image

Humidity surges in tomorrow with a few pop-up midday/afternoon showers inside 495 and more scattered to widespread afternoon storms outside 495. While a good chunk of the day stays dry, any shower or storm that does form, will be capable of producing a downpour thanks to all the humidity in place.

Image

High humidity remains through the rest of the week. A few isolated storms are possible Thursday, but overall, it’s a hot and humid summer’s day.

Image

Late Friday – Saturday, the risk for widespread showers and storms goes up as an area of low pressure, loaded with tropical moisture, rides up the coast and delivers rain.

Image

