Happy Tuesday! It was definitely cooler out there today, but at least the sun was shining! Tomorrow will be more of the same but without the gusty winds, and we’re still tracking a storm on tap Thanksgiving Day to bring rain and wind.

First, this evening temperatures will quickly cool to the 30s with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s under mostly clear skies.

Wednesday, we ditch the wind! Skies look bright with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

There will be a few clouds that roll in late in the day, but that’s about it.

Thanksgiving morning will be a cold one! Prepare for it! We’ll get down to the 20s and 30s. We’ll be in the 40s most of the day with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s later in the day than normal. Clouds will be on the rise in the morning ahead of the anticipated storm. Right now, it looks like the rain chances begin in the late afternoon, and become more widespread by the evening. The rain will be heaviest Thursday evening and Thursday night.

We’ll pick up about 1-2 inches of rainfall from this storm. There is a wind component as well: at the coastline we’re tracking 40-50 mph wind gusts with the peak winds Thursday night into early Friday. Inland, we’ll still see wind gusts around 30-40 mph.

The wind advisory for gusts up to 50 mph goes into effect Thursday into Friday morning from the National Weather Service:

Friday, the rain becomes much more isolated. While it’ll be downright windy early in the morning still, the wind will slowly diminish throughout the day Friday. So the wind will improve, but it won’t be gone.

Friday morning will be mild in the 40s with afternoon highs in the upper 50s.

Your post-Thanksgiving travel looks much drier! Saturday: partly sunny, 30s in the morning and low 50s in the afternoon with breezy conditions. Sunday: mostly sunny, 30s in the morning and mid 50s in the afternoon. Monday, rain showers and a breeze return with lows in the 30s and highs in the mid 50s again. Tuesday looks quiet near 50 degrees! Stay tuned.