A little chill is in the air this morning, but overall, it’ll be a very nice day as sunshine wins out and temps recover into the 50s and 60s. It’ll be coolest at the coast. Expect light winds and dry air through the day.

Temps fade back into the 30s and 40s tonight.



Highs recover to around 50 at the coast tomorrow, low to mid 60s inland. It’ll stay dry, despite the increased cloud cover in the afternoon. Temps on Wednesday are similar, under a mostly cloudy sky.

Wednesday night into Thursday offers the best shot of wet weather as steadier rain moves in. A widespread 0.50-1.00″ is likely. The rain Thursday is steadiest Thursday morning, through midday, tapering to scattered showers in the afternoon and early evening.

Friday, through the weekend looks to run a bit below average for the time of year, but overall, not a bad forecast. Although a spot shower or two is possible Friday and Saturday, more hours will feature dry weather vs. wet. Sunday looks mainly dry too.