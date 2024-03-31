Good morning! We’re off to a pleasant start. We kept a lot of cloud cover overnight, so that’s kept our low temperatures in the upper 30s/low 40s. It’s a dry day. Today will feature less wind compared to yesterday, a slight breeze this afternoon. More clouds this morning with fewer clouds through the day. Highs will be mild again in the mid/upper 50s.

Overnight, it’ll be partly cloudy with light wind. Temperatures fall into the 30s. Tomorrow, we’ll see more clouds. Highs will still be comfortable in the low 50s and slightly cooler on the coast with a south to southeast breeze.

The big weather story is a storm that brings rain, snow and wind this week. Showers will fill in late Tuesday. The wettest days will be Wednesday and Thursday. The strongest wind will be felt late Wednesday into Tuesday morning. The best chance for accumulating snow will be for areas north and west with elevation. Rain and snow showers could linger into Friday morning. Coastal flooding will be a low concern. Tides will be astronomically low around the time of the storm. Stay with the 7News team as we follow changes closer to the storm’s arrival.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black