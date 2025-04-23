Not much to say in the blog today with sunshine and decent temperatures for the next several days. The biggest thing the next few days will be the sea breeze. While not as dramatic today, it will be more significant for the day tomorrow and again on Friday.

We’re dry through Friday, though we may see a passing shower Friday evening across southern New Hampshire. It’s a low risk, and the trend the last 24 hours has been to lower that risk even more. More widespread rain returns for Saturday.

The overall forecast for the weekend is wet, then windy. Saturday is a wet day, Sunday is a windy (but drier) day.