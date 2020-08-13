Nice End to the Week, Breezy and Mild Weekend

Today was our transition day from the heat and humidity. We saw a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds and slightly higher dewpoints lingering along a boundary for the South Coast and the Cape that brought a few rain showers today. These showers should subside by this evening.

Tonight, we’ll see a gradual clearing of the skies from the northwest to southeast, with a few clouds and some patchy fog along the South Coast and the Cape. Overnight lows will slide back into the 60s for most.

A refreshing end to the week after a hot and humid start…Friday brings highs into the low to mid 80s inland, near 80 at the coast due to a sea breeze. Plus, we’ll see more sunshine across the area for our Friday afternoon.

This weekend brings breezy conditions with the winds mainly out of the northeast to east, ushering in milder temperatures.

We’re tracking highs both weekend days into the 70s with slightly cooler temperatures at the coast. Partly cloudy skies are expected both weekend days with a few more clouds sliding in Sunday evening with a few sprinkles, too.

It’s slightly cooler to kick off the next work week, too, but temperatures bounce back into the 80s by Tuesday and continue into the middle of the week.

Plus, a tropics update: Our tenth named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, Tropical Storm Josephine is the earliest 10th storm since Jose in 2005. The storm is expected to weaken through the of the weekend and does not pose any threat to land.