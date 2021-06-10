Similar to today, tomorrow will feature highs in the 60s to low 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.

For your Thursday evening plans, it’s beautiful whether you plan to go dining outdoors or if you’re heading to a graduation ceremony (congratulations, Class of 2021!).

Tonight, temperatures dip to around 50°, perfect time to open up the windows overnight to let the fresh, crisp air in.

Friday brings a mix of sun and clouds with highs a touch cooler than today, along with the low humidity.

The weekend features some rain chances but, these bookend the forecast, meaning most of the daytime hours both weekend days are dry.

For Saturday, it’s the morning hours when we’re tracking rain, then dry conditions just in time for your afternoon plans. The daylight hours for Sunday are dry, the thunderstorm threat should hold off until later in the evening.

The humidity returns Monday along with a chance for some thunderstorms while Tuesday is partly cloudy with an afternoon thunderstorm threat.

Wednesday brings back the sunshine with highs in the low 70s and that sticks around for Thursday, too.