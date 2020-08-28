Nice Evening, 50/50 Weekend with Storms Saturday, Drier and Nicer Sunday

We made it to the end of the week and today could qualify for the nicest day of the week — comfortable humidity, partly cloudy skies, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tonight, lows only dip into the 60s with increasing cloud cover through the overnight hours.

Waking up tomorrow morning, you’ll certainly notice a difference in the humidity. Dewpoints are expected to jump as the moisture and cloud cover from the remnants of Laura slide in.

A few showers are possible pre-dawn, but the focus of the rain and thunderstorms will be in the afternoon Saturday. Some embedded downpours are possible, along with some severe weather with the main impacts being hail, and damaging gusts.

Some minor flooding is also possible depending on where the thunderstorms set up.

We certainly do need the rain. We are still a few inches below average for seasonal rainfall for both Boston and Worcester even after yesterday’s rain.

The shower and storm threat moves out late Saturday night, with Sunday featuring dry conditions and mainly sunny skies — great for any of your outdoor plans that you wanted to do this weekend that you are not able to do on Saturday.

The start of the week is also nice and unseasonably cool with highs into the low 70s. Wednesday brings a few showers in the morning with highs stretching back into the 80s. Sunshine and warmer to end the first week of September.

— Jackie Layer