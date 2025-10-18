Good morning! I give today a 10/10 for a true New England fall feel. Finally there will be less wind too. It’s chilly this morning. We’ll see mostly sunshine that will help to warm us up to mild temperatures in the low/mid 60s.

We lucked out with the weather for the Head of the Charles Regatta. The rowers had a bit of a headwind for the initial part of the race yesterday. They’ll get some help with a southerly wind that increases tomorrow. That being said, today might be the best out of the three for spectators, as it stays pleasant.

Overnight it won’t be as chilly as the wind switches to the south/southwest. Temperatures fall into the low 40s. The breeze will pick up through the day tomorrow. That southerly direction will help to boost temperatures into the upper 60s/near 70.

Our next opportunity for rain comes Monday. A dynamic frontal system will bring the threat for storms and gusty wind. Expect showers for the morning commute with rain moving in west to east. Showers will be around through the evening. There’s a chance for some leftover spotty showers Tuesday morning. Highest rainfall amounts will be to our west. Right now I think most of us pick up around .50″. Wind gusts will not be as strong as what we experienced last week with our nor’easter.

Enjoy the weekend!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black