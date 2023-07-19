Editor’s Note: This blog was written by 7News meteorological intern Tyler Hughes.

Another hot, humid day is in the books for us – but a cold front dropping a some showers and thunderstorms through New England this evening means relief is in sight for tomorrow… from the humidity, at least. Tomorrow features a stationary boundary across southern New England that will keep a less humid, more comfortable airmass in place. The resulting downside is the risk of an isolated shower popping up along that boundary in the afternoon hours, but any shower would be relatively light and short-lived.

Tomorrow will also be slightly cooler than it was today, with highs peaking in the middle 80s in metro Boston and the upper 70s and low 80s along the coast, Cape and Islands. The morning will see some smoky haze persisting, but it will begin to clear out around lunchtime, perfect for some afternoon sun.

If you’re looking to soak in some of that afternoon sun on the beaches, you’re in luck – tomorrow and Thursday look like decent beach days. Expect a bit of a seabreeze to develop on Thursday, which will drive the temperatures along the immediate coastline down a few degrees. The chance for an isolated afternoon shower or storm persists along the Cape and Islands, as well. Even water temperatures are continuing to slowly climb this time of year!

Unfortunately, water temperatures won’t be the only thing slowly climbing as our dew points, a measure of humidity, will also be climbing for the latter half of this week. Saturday looks to be the most humid day this weekend, before the air dries out a bit once again.

If you think we’ve had an unusually muggy July, you’re not wrong. With over two weeks left to go this month, we already have 4 more days with 70+ dew points (what I would consider to be tropical-feeling air) than we usually do in all of July in Boston. No doubt, this number will continue to grow. I’ll take any relief where we can get it!

Friday, another big disturbance heads our way as a low pressure system tracks to our north. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, clearing up for Saturday morning. I don’t think there’s a large severe storm risk here, but with the amount of rain we’ve had so far this month, flooding remains a big concern, especially along rivers and streams.

This weekend doesn’t look bad all things considered, with a chance of a leftover isolated shower Saturday and the humidity dropping again Sunday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s once again for the beginning of next week.

Have a great night!

-Tyler