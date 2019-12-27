Nice Final Weekend of 2019, Messy Mix Monday

After an overcast day with a few spotty showers, we’re tracking dry conditions into the final weekend of 2019. High temperatures reached into the low 50s around sunset earlier this evening which is incredible for late December.

Tonight, we’ll see a gradual clearing of the skies with overnight lows sliding back into the 30s.

Saturday brings the sunshine and highs into the mid to upper 40s. Sunday is similar with increasing cloud cover by the afternoon and evening.

The Patriots game remains mild (for December standards) and dry ahead of our next system that moves in late Sunday night and into Monday.

Sunday night into Monday is when our next system will be knocking on our doorstep.

Monday looks like a mess with a wintry mix to rain along and south of the Pike, to a snow to wintry mix north of the Pike. Plus, the timing of this system is not great. We’re looking at both Monday morning and evening commutes being impacted by this storm.

Tuesday, we’ll have some lingering showers, with some wintry mix, through midday before the system lifts out, making for drier conditions for your New Years Eve plans.

Looking at the bright side, we start off the New Year with highs into the low 40s under partly sunny skies.