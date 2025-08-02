Good morning! It’s going to be a lovely weekend for us in New England. There will be a lot of sunshine and low humidity. After our cool morning start, temperatures will be mild later today. Highs inland reach the upper 70s. A light wind will veer north/northeasterly and keep temperatures coolest on the coast in the low/mid 70s.

It will be cool again overnight. Open the windows and let the refreshing air in! Tomorrow will be warmer in the mid 80s inland. Temperatures will be coolest on Cape Ann and Cape Cod tomorrow in the 70s. Some wildfire smoke aloft will make its way back into New England and create hazy skies. Air quality is forecast to be moderate for us tomorrow.

-MB