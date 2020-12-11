Nice Friday Ahead, Some Rain This Weekend

After a chilly start to the day, we’ll warm up nicely with sunshine extending into the afternoon. Highs run in the mid to upper 40s northwest of Boston to the low to mid 50s south of the city.

While we start dry tomorrow, we’ll watch showers break out between Noon and 2pm from south to north. As the wet weather overtakes the area, a chilly northeast wind prevails, holding temps near 40 inland. While it’s not the big precip producer last weekend’s storm was, it’ll drop a quarter to a half inch of rain and keep it wet from early afternoon, through the evening.

It’s a damp and gray start early Sunday morning, but I do expect a mainly dry day with temps in the 50s in the afternoon with peeks of sunshine poking through.

We’ll also watch the potential of a coastal storm next Wednesday afternoon – Thursday morning. With a fresh recharge of cold/dry air moving in Tuesday, there’s the chance for that mid-week storm to be a snow producer if it’s path is close enough to New England. We’ll keep an eye on it, especially since tides run astronomically high and any stronger northwest wind would producer coastal concerns.