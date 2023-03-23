7Weather – Mild start to finish today! Temperatures started off in the 40s this morning and climbed into the 50s and 60s this afternoon. A lot of clouds were around today. We had a warmer air mass in place along with a southwest breeze to keep us mild through the day. Some of those clouds brought us a few light rain showers this afternoon. More Isolated showers move through later tonight and will be long gone by tomorrow morning.

Overnight, we’ll lose a lot of the low clouds but hold on to mid and high level clouds. The wind will become northwest by tomorrow morning as we start the day off in the upper 30s/low 40s. Tomorrow will be dry and nice! We’ll see filtered sunshine and the northwest wind will turn a bit breezy. Overall not too bad as highs head for the 50s.

Half of the weekend will be good for getting outside or traveling. We’ll watch a weak area of low pressure move through the Great Lakes by Saturday. The center of it will stay to our north and west. Most of us will get cold rain showers by the afternoon/evening. A brief mix of snow/sleet is possible in the Worcester Hills. There will be no impact to the roads. Accumulation is not likely. You can see the area expected to get the mix highlighted in pink below. Rain amounts will likely be between .25 – .50″.

‘Tis the season that allergies are back in the conversation… just maybe not Saturday. The forecast looks low then 🙂

Monday and Tuesday are your better days next week to see the sun and feel the 50s. Scattered showers are around Wednesday. Then it’s a big day Thursday as the Red Sox take on the Orioles for Opening Day! You might want a windbreaker for that game.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black