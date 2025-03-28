A cool breeze kicks off this Friday morning with a few mid morning gusts around 25-35mph. Those winds will come down a bit by mid to late afternoon. High temps bump up into the mid 50s to lower 60s, allowing for a solid finish to the workweek.



Tonight, wet weather moves in as temps slowly fade back into the mid to upper 40s. Those temps continue to slide back tomorrow, fading to the upper 30s and lower 40s by midday. Showers and drizzle will be in and out through the day, so plan on a damp, cool, raw feel to the air. Sunday offers more of the same, although many hours around midday into the afternoon could turn out dry.

The mild air punches in Monday with a gusty wind and showers.



We’ll dry out and cool down Tuesday and Wednesday.