Nice Friday Evening, Warm to Cool This Weekend

7Weather- We’re looking at a great Friday evening, and then we go from 70s to 50s this weekend.

It will be party cloudy for outdoor dining this evening, and it looks like the best chance to see fog again will be after 10 PM. Temperatures are low 60s around 6 PM, and then drop into the mid 50s by 10 PM. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Hurricane Epsilon is well offshore on Saturday, but it will still bring in clouds for New England. The day is mainly cloudy, and warm in the upper 60s to near 70. A gusty breeze develops by sunset out of the northwest as a cold front clears the area.

Sunday might have a few lingering clouds early, and it is cooler. Highs only reach into the low 50s, which is cooler than what we’ve been seeing this week. The dry, crips air returns with dew points in the 20s and 30s.