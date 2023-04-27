7Weather- It’s been another day with a lot of clouds and some showers. We even tracked thunderstorms this afternoon. You can put the umbrella away tomorrow, before you’ll want it again for the weekend! High pressure is around tomorrow supporting the nice day. An area of low pressure is still to our southwest. Any showers you see won’t spread in until Saturday.

Tomorrow morning, we’ll wake up to dry weather with sun and some clouds. Temperatures will be cool near 40°/low 40s. We’ll see more high clouds filter the sun through the day. Highs will be more mild than what we’ve experienced most days this week in the low/mid 60s inland. It’ll stay cooler on the coast with an onshore breeze. You can expect afternoon temperatures in the low 50s. Friday evening is still dry, but you’ll want a jacket for evening plans. Temperatures will be fall to the upper 40s/low 50s around sunset. It’ll feel slightly cooler on the coast with a light onshore breeze.

This weekend it won’t be wet the entire time. Take a look below. You’ll be able to avoid any rain drops for your kids’ sports game Saturday. The better chances for rain will be in the afternoon and evening. Sunday the rain chance is even less. You’ll be able to take advantage of some dry time midday. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s/near 60° inland and low/mid 50s along the coast.

Here’s a closer look at the timing of the rain for Saturday and into Sunday morning.

April showers are living up to the saying. We’ll keep the rain around into the start of May. An area of low pressure rides up the Mid-Atlantic bringing a steadier rain overnight into Monday morning. It’ll be windy as well.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black