7Weather – Not too bad out there today! We saw a lot of blue sky for a good chunk of the day. With the help of the March sun angle, temperatures rebounded to the upper 40s and some spots hit 50°.

It’s been a windy week! Luckily, the wind will continue to diminish tonight. Light wind along with a few clouds overnight should allow temperatures to drop into the upper 20s and near 30° along the coast. Tomorrow morning we should get a few hours of bright sunshine, before mid and high level clouds take over. Highs rebound to the upper 40s/near 50° for a lot of us. There will be a light, onshore breeze keeping it cooler on the coast.

We’ve been looking to our east for incoming cloud cover and any spot showers this week. Late tomorrow night, we turn to our west. An area of low pressure will form through the Ohio Valley and the center of it will track south of us. With this track, impacts will be minimal for us. Snow showers move in late Friday/early Saturday morning. Accumulations favor New York, Connecticut and the Berkshires. There could still be some wrap-around moisture throughout the day tossing some scattered showers our way. This time of year, it’s hard to get light snow to accumulate, so it won’t have any big impact on us. Mainly, we’ll notice the cloud cover and cooler temperatures. Sunday will be the better day of your weekend- and a later sunset too! We spring forward one hour at 2:00 a.m.

We’re watching the potential for a stronger coastal storm to develop and impact us late Monday through Tuesday. It’s still too early to nail down the track and exact impacts. We do know rain, snow and wind are likely. Coastal flooding is a possibility too. That’s the main weather system we’ll watch for next week.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black