It’s been another fantastic September day! A cooler morning led to a sunny, comfortable afternoon. Tomorrow is more of the same. It’ll just look different with more high clouds. This weekend it’ll rain and be breezy.

Tonight, temperatures fall in the upper 40s°/low 50s inland and upper 50s/near 60° on the coast and Cape. High clouds lift south to north overnight. We’ll keep dry air and a light north/northeast wind. Tomorrow morning’s sunrise is 6:31 a.m., and we’ll start off crisp and cool. It’ll be dry and comfortable with sunshine filtered by high clouds. Highs will be seasonable near 70.° A light northerly breeze will become more easterly through the day. You’ll want a jacket for your Friday evening plans, it’ll feel cool especially along the coast!

High pressure loosens its grip over New England as we watch a disturbance and what is currently “potential” Tropical Cyclone 16 off the southeastern U.S. coast. It’s expected to become a tropical storm tonight. The expected path is below. Once the storm reaches us it will lose its tropical characteristics, but still bring us rain and wind.

Below are what the radar and wind gusts could be Saturday. North of the Mass Pike you’ll get a couple hours of dry time past sunrise. Rain looks steady midday through afternoon. Showers become more scattered later in the evening. It’ll be gusty on the South Coast and Cape later in the day too.

Showers, a lot of clouds and breezy conditions stay with us for Sunday.

With rain and breezy conditions, this forecast might not scream fall activities, but we officially start the new astronomical season on Saturday at 2:50 a.m. There will still be a few showers Monday. Then the rest of the forecast is dry with cool overnight temperatures and mid/upper 60s in the afternoon.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black