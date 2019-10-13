Nice Next Couple of Days, Rain Mid-Week

7Weather- The weather will be pretty good for the next couple of days, and then a coastal storm brings in rain and gusty winds mid-week.

MONDAY:

A low pressure system moves by just south of us early on Monday morning. This gives the Cape & the Islands the chance for a few showers early. Southeast Mass could see a spot shower, and the rest of the area starts the day cloudy.

This system will start to move out around mid-day, giving us some clearing the afternoon. Areas inland will reach into the upper 60s, and the coast will be in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday will be a beautiful fall day. Highs reach into the low 60s, and skies are sunny.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday morning has sunshine, and then clouds move in around lunch time. We have two areas of low pressure approaching the region.

This just means we have moisture coming in from two directions. The low to our south takes over, bringing in periods of rain Wednesday night and gusty winds.

Showers likely start after sunset on Wednesday, and then heavier rain moves in after midnight. Light showers linger into Thursday morning.

Thursday is mostly cloudy and blustery. Winds could occasionally gust up to 45 mph.