Nice Next Couple of Days

Today was a beautiful day with low humidity, mostly sunny skies and highs into the low 80s inland, low 70s at the coast due to an onshore breeze that docked those temperatures a few degrees through the afternoon.

This evening, temperatures will be in the 60s at the coast as the onshore breeze persists while it will be in the 70s inland.

Speaking of this evening, if you’re heading to the WooSox game, it will be a great night for baseball. Enjoy!

Also this evening, you’ll be able to see the International Space Station for 7 minutes just after 8:43PM – thanks to the mostly clear skies.

Mainly clear skies persist overnight, dipping temperatures into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow, it’s another beautiful day with slightly cooler temperatures at the coast, near 80° inland.

Friday brings a chance for a spot sprinkle, otherwise partly cloudy with highs into the low 80s inland, 70s at the coast.

The weekend brings a chance for some showers as a low pressure moves to the north of New England and could throw a few showers our way Saturday. We are not tracking washouts, but mainly cloudy skies will be with us Saturday. Sunday the bulk of the day is dry besides some evening showers/storms due to the humidity that builds in with highs into the mid 80s.

For the pollen count, the outlook still remains very high over the next several days for tree pollen.

If you want to clean off the car of all of that pollen, tomorrow and Friday are your best bets.

A cooler but seasonable start to the following work week before temperatures jump into back into the mid-80s by midweek.